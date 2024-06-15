Bowling Green man dies after crashing into tree

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A driver was killed in a Friday night collision between his SUV and a tree in Southern Kentucky, according to officials.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7600 block of Woodburn Allen Springs Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

When deputies arrived, they said CPR was in progress, but the driver — identified as 33-year-old James Edward Gregory of Bowling Green — was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Gregory’s 2013 Ford Edge was heading westbound on Highway 240 when it went off the right side of the road, traveled across a yard, and hit a tree.

Officials said alcohol and speed factored into the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the Plano Volunteer Fire Department, the Bowling Green Medical Center, and the Warren County coroner provided assistance at the scene.

