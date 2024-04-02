Boutique owners expanding with home décor spinoff in downtown Howell

HOWELL — A few years after taking over a boutique in downtown Howell, owners are gearing up to open a second shop across the street.

Simply Charming Too owners Sarah and Steve Davey are putting the finishing touches on their new two-story shop Simply Home at 110 N. Michigan Ave.

The new shop features furniture, lighting, dining and kitchenware, clocks, linens, and other home goods.

"We set it up as a home," Sarah said. "When you come in, we want you to feel like you're home and be inspired how you could set your home up."

Simply Home will open Thursday, April 4, with a grand opening 4-8 p.m. Local roots rock musician Keith Ozment will perform.

Sarah and Steve Davey pose for a photo in their new shop, Simply Home, in downtown Howell.

The business will also have a small events space for classes and workshops. Local artist Kat McButterfly will host the first, a painting workshop, in May. Starting next month, Simply Home will offer personal shopping services and book private shopping events from groups.

A revamp of Simply Charming Too — nearby at 115 N. Michigan Ave. — will wrap up in time for the grand opening.

With home décor moved across the street, the original shop will focus on clothing, shoes and fashion accessories, with new men's clothing and gift items.

Sarah Davey shows off some of the new men's clothing being added to the revamped Simply Charming Too in Howell.

It's a good move for a company that was running out of room.

"We kept adding in more and more women's clothing because the business was phenomenal," Sarah said. "The home business was shrinking, not intentionally but literally due to the lack of space. We maxed ourselves out."

Sarah said ownership pays close attention to their regular customers' tastes when deciding what to carry.

"This is a result of everyone's input," she said. "It evokes different emotions. We say we don't sell products. We sell emotions."

Steve is a woodworker. Simply Home will sell his custom pieces, including dining tables, side tables and shelves. Customers can order custom pieces. He learned woodworking from his father.

Sarah worked in retail for decades, beginning her career in high-end fashion and spending the last 17 years overseeing multiple Victoria's Secret locations in Michigan.

She said it's been "a lifelong dream" to own a store she could make her own and run her way.

