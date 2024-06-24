Bourne Bridge traffic resumes after car fire closed lanes in both directions

The Bourne Bridge reopened Monday after a vehicle caught fire in the late morning and shut traffic lanes down for about three hours, according to a Bourne Police Department Facebook post.

Traffic on the bridge was closed in both directions due to the fire. State police and the Bourne Fire Department were handling the incident, with the Bourne Police Department assisting.

The cause of the fire was not released. State police were not immediately available for comment. The Bourne Fire Department was also not available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Car fire shuts down Bourne Bridge for three hours