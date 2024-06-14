$20K bounty offered for info in murder of a mother, daughter on Florida Turnpike: BSO

The murders of Beatrice Saintvil and her 4-year-old daughter Janell still remain unsolved Thursday night, nearly a week after their deaths in Broward County. Authorities hope an increased $20,000 reward for key information will help them crack the case.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced that anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for Saintvil’s and Janell’s murders will receive $20,000.

Crime Stoppers is funding half of the bounty, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is covering the rest.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives continue to seek the public’s help to identify the subject(s) responsible for the fatal shooting of Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter, Janelle Souffrant....” BSO said in a statement.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m., on June 7, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a shooting on the Florida Turnpike just south of Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

They found Sanitvil, 27, and her daughter suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene San. Meanwhile, Saniitvil was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

No details about the reason behind the shooting or the suspect have been released.

Saintvil’s sister, Kyanna Librun, told NBC 6, “We want to know who did it. We want to see their face and ask them why. Why? A 4-year old baby girl and 27-year-old mother who never had a problem with anyone, why? We want to know, why?”

Broward deputies said they are “using every investigative method available to find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-943-8477. Tips can be given anonymously.

Miami Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.