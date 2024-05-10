Bounty hunter charged with murder after shooting fugitive: Newark police

(KRON) — A bounty hunter has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on March 19, the Newark Police Department said Thursday. The victim was a man who did not appear in court.

Newark police said Bail Fugitive Recovery Agent Charles Price, 49, of Foresthill, and a bail bonds agent were trying to find the man when an altercation broke out. After an exchange of gunfire, the man was shot and died at a hospital.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Bay Area resident Richard Turner. Police said in March that Turner did not appear in court while felony weapons charges were pending, which made him a fugitive.

Both guns involved in the shooting were recovered to be used as evidence. Turner’s gun was determined to be a “ghost gun,” NPD said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office worked with NPD and the California Department of Insurance on the case. NPD investigated the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The DA’s office charged Price with one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested on Thursday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Santa Rita Jail.

