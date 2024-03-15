Boulder County revels in snow totals ranging from 1 to 4-feet plus

Mar. 15—As people emerged from their homes Friday and ample melting was already underway, Boulder still featured well over a foot of snow for folks to trudge through on their way to work or recreate in the wake of the winter season's biggest storm.

One place they were not celebrating the white bounty during the morning hours was the slopes of Eldora Mountain, just west of Nederland, which was forced to close due to the crash of a road grader on its access road. It was able to finally open its front-side lifts about 1:30 p.m., Friday.

Although Boulder recorded more snow than Longmont and Erie, which were last measured at approximately 10 inches Thursday morning, other parts of the county woke up to several feet of snow, with Nederland almost tripling Boulder's Friday reading at 43.5 inches, according to the the weather service.

Western Boulder County near the Peak-to-Peak Highway registered between three and four feet of snow. Klaus Wolter, a research scientist now retired from the University of Colorado Boulder's Cooperative Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences, who lives west of Jamestown, measured 45.9 inches at his home.

"There was a pocket of 48-54″ reports from regular observers near Rolllinsville to the south of Nederland," Wolter said in an email. "While a fair bit below the March 2003 'storm of the century', this is the biggest March snowstorm since then."

Louisville counted 21 inches of snowfall accumulation Friday morning with the neighboring city of Superior recording 20.9 inches, and Lafayette logging 15.

The snow was welcomed by some Boulder families who dotted the Scott Carpenter Park sledding hill Friday morning in their bright, colorful coats and ski pants.

Katie O'Block joined her 3-year-old daughter Maddie who reached a milestone in her sledding career Friday by sitting in the sled all by herself.

Maddie said her favorite part of sledding was, "going down the hill."

O'Block said she was glad to get out the house as everyone was "going a little stir crazy" and emphasized how different snow days can be when you're a parent.

"I wanted to work, but when you have little kids snow dictates otherwise," O'Block said. "It's always fun to have a snow day. You have a different appreciation for a snow day as a parent because then you do the juggling, it's not just the fun thing you have as a kid."

Across the hill, Rob Jankura and his kids Otis and Theo Jankura met up with friends and classmates. Jankura said they usually pick between either Casey Middle School or Scott Carpenter Park for sledding, but Scott Carpenter Park can be more entertaining, as it's "just a scene."

"There's often college kids out here," Jankura said. "You'll see college kids with their skis hitting little jumps and drinking a 30-pack and then a bunch of little kids. It's just kind of fun. It's the spread of the community all on the hill."

Despite the University of Colorado Boulder closing Friday, college students were not in evidence on the hill Friday morning. The morning's closure of Eldora Mountain diverted some of its regular patrons, like Pike and Max Nuttelman, to Scott Carpenter Park.

"We needed to get some exercise," Max Nuttelman, 47, said. "We needed to get out of the house, because things were getting a little stale."

Pike Nuttelman, 8 years old, said he liked going fast down the hill and might try jumping off some makeshift ramps if he can gain enough speed.

"I kind of like skiing a little better, but I like sledding," Pike Nuttelman said. "My dad goes faster. He has more weight."