Boulder causing road closure in Bridgeville

A boulder that slid onto the street is causing a road closure in Bridgeville.

The Bridgeville Police Department said the boulder slid onto Bower Hill Road at around 6 a.m.

Police said Bower Hill Road is closed between McLaughlin Run and the intersection of Union Street.

Traffic will be redirected in the area using Baldwin Street.

