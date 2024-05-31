Bouchard announces he won't seek another term in state Senate

May 30—CHEYENNE — After seven years of serving in the Wyoming Legislature, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced Wednesday he would not seek another term representing Senate District 6.

Bouchard made the announcement through a news release posted to his senator Facebook page, where he endorsed Darin Smith as his replacement.

"I never thought of elected office as a lifetime position. I'm proud of winning four hotly contested races in District 6," Bouchard said in the released statement. "And I'm proud of what I've accomplished for my district and for the state. But now it's time for someone new."

The race for Senate District 6 is one of the most hotly contested of the year, with six candidates officially filed to run for Bouchard's seat. A majority of those who filed have told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the incumbent was too distracted by national policy issues and failed to properly represent the issues of his district.

This year was a landmark season for Bouchard, who saw the passage of his first bill in the 2024 budget session — a milestone for any state lawmaker. Senate File 99, "Children gender change prohibition," banned gender-affirming care on minors in Wyoming.

Bouchard focused a majority of his work as a state legislator on resisting COVID-19 regulations, banning transgender care for minors and eliminating gun-free zones in the Cowboy State.

His career in the Legislature, however, wasn't without some bumps in the road. Bouchard received complaints of intimidating and name-calling behavior during committee meetings in previous years. Senate leaders issued a formal letter of reprimand in March 2023 for his behavior that led to a second ethics complaint within the span of a year.

Hanging up his hat, Bouchard encouraged Smith, who announced his run for the senator's seat on Wednesday, to take over. Smith is a practicing attorney in eastern Laramie County, who also runs a real estate business with his wife, Alicia, according to his campaign announcement.

Smith, a fourth-generation Wyomingite, also served as an executive with the Family Research Council and Christian Broadcasting Network.

"The last few years have made it clear that America's future as a free country is hanging in the balance. The same is true for Wyoming," Bouchard stated in the release. "We need fearless leaders to stop the Left and the RINOs (a term meaning Republican in name only) and secure the freedoms that we inherited for the next generation. That's why I'm casting my vote for Darin Smith."

