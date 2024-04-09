Bottle bill changes mean Iowans have fewer options for returning cans, bottles, group says

Cleaner Iowa Executive Director R.G. Schwarm speaks at a news conference at the Iowa Capitol announcing a study finding most Iowa grocery and convenience stores no longer redeem empty bottles and cans following a 2022 change to Iowa's bottle and can redemption law.

Two years after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law major changes in Iowa's bottle and can redemption program, a nonprofit says Iowans have far fewer options for where they can redeem their beverage containers for a 5-cent deposit.

The program, known as the bottle bill, allows Iowans to return empty cans and bottles to redemption centers, grocery stores and convenience stores to get back a 5-cent deposit they paid when buying the drink.

The changes Reynolds signed in June 2022 allow most grocery stores and convenience stores in the state to opt out of accepting empty containers if they either sell prepared food or are within 10 or 15 miles of a redemption center.

Cleaner Iowa, a nonprofit that advocates for strengthening the bottle bill, said Monday at a news conference at the Iowa Capitol that the vast majority of grocery stores and convenience stores in the state have stopped accepting empty containers.

The organization surveyed about 2,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers and found that only 8.7% of the businesses that were allowed to opt out of the law are still accepting containers, while more than 91% no longer allow returns.

Of those businesses, Cleaner Iowa found only 18.4% of grocery stores surveyed still allow Iowans to return bottles and cans to collect their deposit. That amounts to 89 of the 485 grocery stores the group contacted.

Even fewer convenience stores, 5.5%, or 82 of the 1,479 stores contacted, still allow Iowans to return bottles and cans, the group found.

"This extremely low retailer participation rate makes it significantly more difficult for consumers to redeem their cans and could lead to recycling issues," said RG Schwarm, Cleaner Iowa's executive director. "If redemption is no longer convenient for consumers, redemption rates will fall."

Cleaner Iowa also contacted 143 retailers that are still required by the law to accept empty bottles and cans and found that only eight allow Iowans to return the containers.

Two years after bottle bill changes, 29 counties have no redemption centers

The 2022 law tripled the 1-cent handling fee received by redemption centers for each container to 3 cents as a financial incentive to help the struggling businesses and spur more to open. Those fees are paid by beverage distributors.

The number of redemption centers in Iowa has increased since the law was passed, from 60 in 2022 to 103 this year, according to Cleaner Iowa.

But 29 of the state's 99 counties have no redemption centers, requiring Iowans to drive further if they want to claim their nickel deposit.

Supporters of the 2022 law also touted the possibility that retailers could contract with mobile redemption centers as an option for Iowans to return empty containers.

But the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website shows only eight approved mobile redemption centers in use around the state.

If no one returns the container to collect the deposit, the beverage distributors keep the nickel.

The law added civil penalties for violating the law and allowed the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to issue orders forcing violators to comply. But Schwarm said the DNR has not pursued enforcement because the system is driven by complaints, and few Iowans know who to contact about enforcement.

The 2022 law requires Iowa lawmakers to review the bottle bill changes before the 2026 legislative session.

Cleaner Iowa is urging lawmakers to take a comprehensive look at the law during their review.

Schwarm said the group supports changes that would increase the number of retailers participating in the program, expand the types of bottles and cans that are eligible for a redemption, improve redemption center infrastructure and educate the public on the law's enforcement mechanisms for businesses that aren't complying.

Lawmaker says repeal should be 'on the table' if the bottle bill isn't working

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, shepherded the 2022 legislative changes through in the Iowa House. He said if the law isn't working, lawmakers should consider getting rid of it.

"I think if it’s not going to work, what is the next step?" he said. "I don’t know. I think one of the options on the table has to be just repeal it."

He said he doesn't believe the solution is to require grocery stores and convenience stores to redeem empty containers again.

"They shouldn’t have those dirty cans and bottles coming into places where they’re preparing food," he said. "So the reasons we let them opt out are still there."

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Most Iowa retailers no longer redeem bottles, cans after 2022 law change