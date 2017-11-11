Bottas, Hamilton quickest in final practice for Brazilian GP

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, sits inside his car during the first free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Valtteri Bottas was fastest along with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Saturday's final practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Bottas clocked 1 minute, 9.281 seconds on the Interlagos circuit. Hamilton was just .003 behind.

Hamilton, who won his fourth drivers' title two weeks ago in Mexico City, was quickest in both practice sessions on Friday.

The two Ferrari cars were next. Kimi Raikkonen was third in 1:09.326 and Sebastian Vettel fourth with 1:09.339.

Qualifying was set for later Saturday with little at stake in Sunday's race. Vettel and Bottas are jousting for second place.