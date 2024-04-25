Both Ohio senators request small business declaration for Logan County

Both Ohio U.S. Senators are calling on the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for the residents, families, and businesses in Logan County impacted by the deadly tornado last month.

Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and J.D. Vance (R-OH) wrote a letter on Monday SBA supporting Governor Mike DeWine’s request for a disaster declaration.

“On March 14, Tornados in Central Ohio led to significant damage, causing widespread destruction of homes, apartments, and businesses. This damage and aftermath led to Ohioans losing their lives and several others sustaining serious injuries. While 11 counties across the region were affected, the economic damage in Logan County is significant and ongoing such that Governor DeWine has found that the sustained losses to families and businesses meet the threshold for SBA disaster assistance.”

News Center 7 previously reported that DeWine requested it on April 19.

It was the latest request is the latest from DeWine.

On March 29, he requested a FEMA Presidential Disaster Declaration for the 11 counties impacted by the March 14 tornadoes. Per SBA policy, DeWine needed to wait 20 days after requesting a FEMA declaration to request a declaration from the SBA.

If his request is approved, the SBA would make low-interest loans available to qualifying businesses and individuals to help with the cost of repairing or replacing real estate and personal property damaged or destroyed by the storm.

The declaration would also allow DeWine to activate the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s State Individual Assistance Program.

To read the full letter from both senators, click here.