Both issues pass in Ross County March election

A Unioto campaign sign on the side of the road along Western Ave. on Mar. 19, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

CHILLICOTHE— During the Ross County Primary Election citizens had two issues on their ballots to vote for. Here is a look at the unofficial results from the Ross County Board of Elections.

The Union- Scioto Local School District Resolution for a renewal of an existing tax levy on school district income passes with 1,138 to 882 votes. This levy is for 0.5% of income tax which makes up 8% of the district's budget. As it is a renewal the levy will not add any additional taxes to citizens.

This tax goes into the general fund which helps support staffing, upgrades and new programs. The school works hard to provide programs like SCOPES and a new FFA program coming to the district soon.

Ross County March 19 primary unofficial election results

The local liquor option for Ironsides Social Riders in the Paxton Bainbridge precinct passed with 60 to 37 votes.

