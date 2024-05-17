Botetourt attorney tabbed to become Augusta County's newest circuit court judge

STAUNTON — The 25th Judicial Circuit is adding a judge after the Virginia General Assembly tabbed a Botetourt County attorney Monday during a special session.

Sean C. Workowski, 55, will primarily be sitting in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Sean C. Workowski.

The judgeship became available this year following a recommendation by the Committee on District Courts and the Judicial Council of Virginia, according to the office of Del. Patrick A. Hope (D-County of Arlington), who chairs the House Courts of Justice Committee. Funding for the added position was included in the budget.

The 25th Judicial Circuit includes Augusta County, Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Buena Vista, Craig County, Highland County, Rockbridge County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

Since 2000, Workowski has practiced with Frith Anderson + Peake in Roanoke, where he is also a co-managing partner. The law firm concentrates in civil litigation, particularly in the areas of insurance defense, transportation, insurance coverage, products liability, premises liability and subrogation, according to Workowski.

He is a graduate of the Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, and received his undergraduate degree from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Reached earlier this week by The News Leader, Workowski said he was grateful for the opportunity to become a judge in the 25th Judicial Circuit.

"Sitting as a judge is the pinnacle of our profession," he said in an email. "It is a unique opportunity to serve in a capacity that can have tremendous impact on the lives and fortunes of those before the court. As a trial attorney, I understood the responsibility entrusted to me and strived to understand the underlying legal issues and arguments. I truly enjoy the study of law and appreciate the serious impact of a court’s decisions. At the same time, I believe in the importance of maintaining civility and professionalism in our legal system and treating everyone with dignity, courtesy and respect."

Workowski takes the bench on July 1.

