Botched bank heist in Southern California turns into hostage situation

One person is in custody after a botched bank robbery turned into a hostage situation in Orange County Wednesday.

The attempted heist unfolded at a BMO Bank branch in the 4500 block of East La Palma Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. in Anaheim, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Details are limited and it’s unclear exactly how the attempted robbery went down, but police say that when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had kidnapped a victim and was holed up in a room inside the bank.

It is unknown how many other people were inside at the time the suspect attempted to rob the bank and whether or not they were armed.

Police and SWAT personal on the scene of an attempted bank robbery and hostage situation on May 8, 2024. (OC Hawk)

Footage of the scene obtained by KTLA shows a heavy presence of police, along with an armored SWAT vehicle at the scene.

Authorities say that personnel with APD’s Tactical Response Group, along with tactical negotiators, responded to the hostage situation and were eventually able to rescue the victim and arrest the suspect.

The victim was uninjured during the ordeal, police said.

No information about the suspect’s age, gender or identity was provided.

