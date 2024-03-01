Botanic Garden to receive $700K for ed center, children's sensory garden

Mar. 1—LANSING — The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park will receive a $700,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to help grow educational and recreational programming for the community.

The 25-acre botanic garden at 1490 Red Drive in Garfield Township will use the funding to develop a community education center and a children's sensory garden.

The grant is part of $64 million in Community Center grant funding being awarded to municipalities and organizations across the state.

Other recipients in the region include: The Wexford County Airport Authority, $1 million; The Boys and Girls Club of Alpena, $150,000; Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, $250,000; Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan, $300,000; and SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, $250,000.

The American Rescue Plan Act provided $60 million of these awards, and $4 million is coming from the state Legislature through the fiscal year 2024 Supplemental Budget Bill.

The Michigan Community Service Commission managed the grant process.