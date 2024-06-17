Boswell man pleas guilty in shooting of father in abdomen

SOMERSET — A 20-year-old Boswell man accused by state police of shooting his father in the abdomen in October during a domestic-related altercation at a Jennerstown residence pleaded guilty Monday in Somerset County Court.

After a plea arrangement that President Judge Scott Bittner accepted, Mason Jack pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. Initially, he was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

Jack spent four days in the Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 monetary bail and was then released after posting his bond.

When his father fell to the ground after sustaining a gunshot wound to his stomach area, Jack immediately called 911 and began to render aid, according to court documents.

Once help arrived, life-saving measures were administered on-scene and Jack's father was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with "moderate abdominal injuries to the stomach wall and colon," according to court documents.

Back story

Jack and his father were cleaning out the garage at Jack's grandmother's home when they came across the weed eater, which was not working, according to the affidavit.

An argument ensued. Jack left and went to his home. About five minutes later he heard his father pull up in Jack's grandmother's car. His father came into the house and began to yell, Jack told police.

Jack came down the stairs with his gun by his side and when his father saw him he, too, pulled a gun out of a holster he was wearing and pointed it at his son.

They began to struggle. eventually left and went to his room, retrieved a .357 magnum revolver, and returned to where his father was in the living room area, according to court documents.

Jack told police he had lost his glasses and he could not see clearly what his father was doing but it looked like his father was looking for something. He thought his father might be looking for his gun. He fired one round at his father when he was about 5 to 6 feet away, police said.

Jack is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5 before Bittner.

