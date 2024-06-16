Boston woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Route 3 in Braintree

A woman from Boston died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 3 in Braintree early Sunday morning, state police say.

Massachusetts State Police troopers from Norwell and Milton responded to the report of a woman struck on Route 3 around 3:12 a.m., a state police spokesperson told Boston 25.

The 35-year-old woman from Boston died from her injuries, police say.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

