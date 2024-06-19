Boston police seek public’s help identifying woman in connection with assault and battery in Roxbury
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with assault and battery in Roxbury.
According to Boston Police, the incident took place around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 in the area of 10 Roxbury Street.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned female, 20-30 years old, about 5′5″, heavy set build, glasses, and light blonde hair that is curly and frizzy.
The suspect appears to have a tattoo on her right arm and was last seen wearing a cut-off black shirt and jean-style shorts.
Boston police is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
