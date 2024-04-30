Boston Police seek public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls.

Christina Santos Rodriguez, 16, and Yoraida Toj, 17, both of East Boston, are being sought as missing persons, police said.

Police described Yoraida Toj as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair that is orange at the ends. She was last seen wearing blue or green pants, black and white sneakers, and a blue sweater.

Police described Christina Santos Rodriguez as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with a nose piercing and wearing a lot of make-up. She was last wearing a black sweater, white shirt, and black crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4234.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

