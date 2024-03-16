Boston police seek ID of two individuals wanted in connection with assault and battery in Roxbury
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals in connection with an assault and battery in Roxbury.
Police said the incident happened on Thursday, March 14 at 9:45 a.m. at 655 Warren Street, Roxbury.
Investigators did not release any additional information about the incident itself.
Boston police ask anyone with any information to contact District 2 detectives at 617-343-4275.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
