Boston police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old twins

Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down missing 12-year-old twins.

Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur, of Hyde Park, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 8 Damon Place, according to the Boston Police Department.

The twins are described as light-skinned Black males with dreadlocks and about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Police noted that they might be in the area of Homestead Street.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or District E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

