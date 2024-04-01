Boston Police searching for suspect in Roxbury shooting that left one injured
Boston Police are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting that left one person injured in Roxbury, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported shooting on 70 Dewitt Drive around 7 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
The shooter fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW