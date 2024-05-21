Boston Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy last seen getting off school bus

Investigators with the Boston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 8-year-old boy from Dorchester.

Police say 8-year-old Jayden Jean was last seen Monday afternoon getting off the school bus at Norfolk and Middleton Streets.

Jean is a Black boy around 5 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “cool” written on it and black sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

