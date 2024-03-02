Boston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Boston police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in two days.

Police say Taliah McDonald-Francis was last seen at 50 Essex Street in Cambridge MA 02139 on Wednesday, February 28.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

“If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by testing the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” Boston police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW