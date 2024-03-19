Boston Police officer shot while responding to domestic incident in Dorchester; suspect in custody

A Boston Police Officer was shot while responding to an incident in a Dorchester neighborhood Monday night.

A 25 Investigates source says the officer was responding to a domestic incident in the area of Esmond Street and Blue Hill Ave. at the time of the shooting.

Police said the officer suffered a gunshot to their chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time. The officer was transported to Boston Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Boston 25 has learned that Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden are heading to the hospital where the officer is being treated.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

