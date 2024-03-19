Authorities identify suspect facing charges in shooting of Boston police officer

A Boston police officer is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest on Monday night as the suspected gunman gets set to face a judge, officials said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Avery Lewis, of Dorchester, is in custody and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, trafficking of cocaine, and resisting arrest, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a person with a gun in the area of Esmond and Bradshaw streets in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. When they approached Lewis, he fired one round, hitting the officer in the chest, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The officer, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. While he hasn’t been identified publicly, Cox said he has been with the department for about two years.

Cox added that he’s deeply proud of the work officers do daily.

“This is another heroic act by our police officers doing a very, very difficult job. With all the firearms that we have out here, we’re doing all we can to remove them. But more important the officer shows tremendous restraint,” Cox said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also visited the officer on Monday night.

She added similar sentiments to what Cox said, saying, “Tonight is yet another reminder of all that our officers and their families put on the line to serve our city and I’m just very grateful to all the first responders who made sure that he was okay and could get medical treatment as quickly as possible.”

Cox also credited the officer’s vest as being a life-saving tool.

“We issue those vests for a reason. And, you know, I don’t want to speculate but for that vest. You know, I don’t know if we’ve been saying the same things,” Cox said.

Boston police said that other officers at the scene were able to arrest Lewis and recover a gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

