Boston police officer injured after cruiser struck building in East Boston

A Boston police officer was hospitalized after their cruiser struck a building in East Boston Tuesday night.

Police confirm they responded to the area of 55 Chelsea Street around 6:45 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a Boston Police cruiser that struck the side of a building.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

You can see the cruiser up on the sidewalk with its rear tiers elevated off the ground and stuck between an SUV and the front entrance of “The Tribe Studio.”

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. Crews remain on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

