Boston police looking to identify suspect in connection to larceny in the South End

Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a larceny in the South End.

According to police, an individual stole a suitcase around 8:55 p.m. on June 2 outside of 480 Harrison Ave.

Police released a photo of the suspect who is wearing a black shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

