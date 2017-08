Forward not backward: I believe that electing this treasonous narcissist to be the president has woken up this country. The phrase "Take our country back" has taken on a new meaning. Trump will be the first president ever removed from office and he will be removed by a republican controlled congress. As much as they will want to rid their selves of the stench of Trump it will take years for the people to forget them overlooking every obscene thing this traitor did. The party of Lincoln. What a joke. Abe would turn over in his grave.