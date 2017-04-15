Boston Marathon bombings — A look back

Twin bombings shattered the euphoria near the Boston Marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013.

Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, brothers of Central Asian origin, planted two pressure-cooker bombs along the route of the marathon, killing three people and wounding 260.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died days later after a gun battle with police. Dzokhar, then 19, was shot, wounded and captured.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 counts at his federal trial and could face the death penalty.

