Boston Marathon bombing survivor realizes amputees' dreams
The Heather Abbott Foundation has realized the dreams of over 150 people in the 10 years since its creation.
The Heather Abbott Foundation has realized the dreams of over 150 people in the 10 years since its creation.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
The popular show is getting the spin-off treatment with "Suits: L.A."
Hinge Health, a nine-year-old company that offers a digital solution to treat chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, cut approximately 10% of its workforce on Thursday, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company said people who were laid off worked across various functions; according to employees posting on LinkedIn, some were engineers. Before the layoffs, Hinge had more than 1,700 employees, according to a LinkedIn estimate.
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Ford is targeting one automaker in particular when it comes to boosting EV sales: Tesla.
What does New Orleans need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
National Pet Day provides a very unneeded excuse to spoil our pets, but we'll take it anyways. Here are the best products for road-tripping with your pet!
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Apple is reportedly preparing to start releasing M4-powered Macs later this year. The next-gen chips are said to place more focus on artificial intelligence.
Yale has unveiled its first smart lock and keypad system that can be retrofitted onto most standard deadbolts.
Venture secondaries has exploded over the last couple of years. While some firms have used the increase in activity to build up their positions in their most promising portfolio companies, Airtree Ventures is taking advantage of the momentum a little differently. The Sydney-based venture firm, founded in 2014, has been using company-led secondary sales to slim down its equity stakes and get liquidity from some of its most promising bets.
Bright idea for mom: Get eight of these flickering-flame beauties for $30 and 'make spring/summer a little more fun.'
Use it on its own as a moisturizer or layer it under makeup for a flawless finish.
The rate on the popular 30-year mortgage stood at 7.37% on Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily. The uptick left buyers once more on the sidelines.
Hybrid cars and trucks have gained in popularity in the United States for decades. Learn the definition of a hybrid car and why there are different kinds, like serial, parallel and plug-in hybrids.
The NBA MVP race doesn't always go hand-in-hand with the fantasy basketball one. Dan Titus makes the case for three underrated winners who made it happen this season.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has a 12-month replacement period.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.