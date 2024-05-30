Boston-bound American Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid crashing into landing aircraft

An American Airlines flight leaving for Boston’s Logan International Airport was ordered to abort takeoff to avoid crashing into another landing plane.

The incident happened around 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

“An air traffic controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for American Airlines Flight 2134 because another aircraft was cleared to land on an intersecting runway,” the FAA said in a written statement. “The FAA will investigate.”

An American Airlines spokesperson said they will assist the FAA in its investigation.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful to our crew for their professionalism,” said the airline.

No report of any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

