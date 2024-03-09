Bosho (Hello) to Daylight Saving Time: Spring Forward on Sunday

It's time to "spring forward." You will lose the hour you gained last November on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. when daylight saving time returns.

Turn Clocks Forward One Hour Before You Go to Bed Saturday Night

Most states comply with daylight saving time change. However, the state of Arizona does not, except on the Navajo Indian Reservation where a large portion of it is located. The only other state in the country that does not comply with daylight saving time is Hawaii.

With the advent of technology, such as computers, smart phones, and tablets, many clocks will self-adjust to daylight saving time at 2:00 a.m. However, other clocks and watches will still need to be changed.

While some people don’t like the change in time twice per year, daylight saving time gives the United States about 7.5 months of daylight saving time and 4.5 months of standard time.

Fire departments across the United States remind us this is a great time to change batteries in our smoke detectors, which should be tested monthly.

The time will fall back to standard time at 2:00 a.m., November 3, 2024 when you can regain the hour of sleep you lose overnight.

