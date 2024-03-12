Boscov's Travel honored as a 2024 'Elite Crown Jewel' travel agency

Mar. 12—WILKES-BARRE — ALG Vacations, the nation's leading leisure tour operator and part of the Apple Leisure Group, has honored Boscov's Travel as a 2024 ALGV "Elite Crown Jewel" travel agency.

With ALG Vacations, Crown Jewel is the highest status a retail travel agency can achieve.

ALGV Elite tiers, based on 2023 sales production, include Sapphire/Sapphire Select, Emerald, Diamond/Diamond Preferred, and Crown Jewel.

Less than 10% of travel agencies nationwide selling leisure travel have been honored with the ALGV Elite distinction.

"ALG Vacations is thrilled to recognize the nation's top-producing travel agencies again this year with the ALGV Elite program," said ALGV's Jim Tedesco, Vice President/Sales. "Elite agencies are highly recommended by ALG Vacations because their advisors know our brands, product offerings and policies well, and have reached a level of sales that can only be achieved through superior service and high customer satisfaction."

Tedesco said ALG Vacations' highly respected brands include Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations.

ALGV Elite agencies are rewarded with a variety of benefits and perks from ALG Vacations, including in-resort training, exclusive promotional codes to pass on to their customers, and access to a VIP support desk, enabling them to deliver premium service to the end consumer. ALG Vacations is a member of the Hyatt family of companies, Boscov's Travel, headquartered in Reading, is a full-service travel management company with 17 branches located within Boscov's department stores, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Ohio.

Established in 1974 by the Boscov and Lakin families, the company operates on the same basic principles of community and honest pricing as the family-owned chain and is proud to be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024. The company specializes in vacation packages, corporate travel, meetings, incentives and group travel services.

