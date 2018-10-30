Born in the USA? Not so fast: Trump takes aim at birthright citizenship

In an interview with “Axios on HBO” scheduled to air Sunday, President Trump said he believes he can end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said. “No. 1, no. 1, you don’t need that. You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

Trump called the concept of birthright citizenship “ridiculous,” even though it is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States…” He claimed, falsely, “We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits.”

President Trump said he wants to end the 14th Amendment's right to U.S. citizenship for children born in the United States.

In fact, more than 30 countries grant citizenship to anyone born within their borders.

With just a week left before the midterm elections, Trump is trying to refocus the nation’s attention on what he sees as winning political issues — including immigration and border security. On Monday, the Pentagon said that on Trump’s orders it was deploying 5,200 troops to America’s southwest border ahead of the arrival of a slow-moving caravan of Central American refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.

Migrants formed a human chain to pull people across a river between Guatemala and Mexico before continuing their trek toward the United States.

Trump’s musings on ending birthright citizenship were viewed by many immigrant and civil rights advocates as part of his campaign to elect Republicans to congress.

“This is a transparent and blatantly unconstitutional attempt to sow division and fan the flames of anti-immigrant hatred in the days ahead of the midterms,” Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a statement Tuesday.

Jess Morales Rocketto, chair of Families Belong Together, described Trump’s proposal as “ethnic cleansing” and his plan to implement it by executive order “unconstitutional.”

“Americans will reject this cynical political ploy to stoke hate before the election,” she said.

Legal scholars overwhelmingly agree that Trump has no legal basis for what he intends.

“He can’t do that,” Laura K. Donohue, a senior scholar for the Georgetown Center for the Constitution, told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s basically saying the president is above the Constitution.”

Others scoffed at the idea that the law on the issue is unsettled or ambiguous.

“It’s not ‘unclear,'” University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck tweeted. “He can’t.”

In response to a tweet from NPR that said the constitutionality of Trump’s plan “isn’t settled,” Sarah Turberville, director of the Constitution Project at the Project on Government Oversight, tweeted: “C’mon @NPR… ‘not settled’? It was settled when the 14th Amendment was ratified. [Neither] The President – nor the Congress – can strip away citizenship from those born in the US. #POTUSisnotourking.”

Even House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said Trump does not have the authority he claims.

“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” Ryan said in a radio interview on Tuesday afternoon.