Borger announces death of Councilmember Milton Ooley

The city of Borger announced Monday that councilmember Milton Ooley had died at 69.

Ooley, who recently served as mayor pro tem, was elected to the Borger City Council in 2016 and graduated from Borger High School, Frank Phillips College and West Texas A&M University. He was a retired educator in the Borger, Dalhart and Fritch communities and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Milton Ooley

During his time on the board, Ooley was cited for his contributions to community investment, renovations to the Dome Civic and Convention Center, and a reduction of the city tax rate.

In announcing his death the city of Borger released a statement paying tribute to Ooley’s commitment to the community.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Borger Mayor Pro Tem Milton Ooley. Milton, a beloved member of our community, dedicated his life to service and leaves behind a legacy of commitment and compassion. Milton's contributions to Borger were numerous and impactful. He supported investments in our community, championing projects such as the renovations to the Dome Civic and Convention Center. Additionally, his advocacy led to reductions in the City's tax rate of more than 25%, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

Born on June 24, 1955, in Pampa, Texas, Milton was a devoted family man and a pillar of strength to his loved ones. Throughout his life, he exemplified integrity and leadership, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Milton's journey was one of service and devotion to both his country and community. From his time in the United States Army to his roles in education and ministry and his time on the Borger City Council, he touched countless lives with his wisdom and compassion.

We extend our deepest condolences to Milton's family, friends, and all who were touched by his kindness and generosity. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Milton Ooley. Your legacy of service and love will forever live on in our hearts.

No information was released on details of a memorial or service for Ooley.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Milton Ooley, Borger Mayor Pro Tem, dies at 69