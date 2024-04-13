Borderland’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives for week of April 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso provides descriptions and photos of the “Most Wanted” fugitives sought by both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the Most Wanted list for the week of April 12.

Rafael Angel Cardona

Freddie Anthony Cordova

Alex Montoya

Brenda Joan Quintana

Mason Pierce Steinert

Dominic Alexander Apodaca

Stacy Julius Buck

Donovan Savai’i Vailolo

Ascension Garcia Vargas

Jesus Daniel Venegas

El Paso Police

Donovan Savai’i Vailolo: Age 26; 6 feet; 212 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return; continuous violence against family; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. $110,000 bond.

Stacy Julius Buck: Age 47; 5-feet-7; 165 pounds; black hair and black eyes. Charge: Aggravated robbery. $50,000.

Dominic Alexander Apodaca: Age 35; 5-feet-10; 150 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charges: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon; harassment. $25,000 bond.

Jesus Daniel Venegas: Age 37; 5-11; 240 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Driving while intoxicated, three counts; criminal mischief, two counts. $22,500 bond.

Ascension Garcia Vargas: Age 63; 5-feet-8; gray hair and green eyes. Charge: Burglary of building. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Rafael Angel Cardona: Age 31; 5-feet-4; 176 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Collision involving injury. $35,000 bond.

Freddie Anthony Cordova: Age 37; 5-feet-6; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault family/household member with previous conviction. $25,000 bond.

Brenda Joan Quintana: Age 24; 5-feet-8; 135 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault on security officer, two counts. $100,000.

Mason Pierce Steinert: Age 26; 5-feet-7; 115 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated robbery. Bond not available.

Alex Montoya: Age 29; 5-feet-8; 190 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charges: Forgery of financial instrument; abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence. Bond not available.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

