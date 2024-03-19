Border services agency seizes millions worth of cocaine in Halifax

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized more than 1,500 kilograms of cocaine from a container at the Port of Halifax on March 6. (Canada Border Services Agency - image credit)

Canada's border service agency says it has seized more than 1,500 kilograms of cocaine coming through the Port of Halifax.

In a release Tuesday, the CBSA said it made the seizure at its container examination facility. The drugs are valued at about $194 million, according to the agency.

The release states that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security raised the alarm on March 4 about a container that originated in California and was destined for Europe.

The CBSA tracked the container and it was sent for closer inspection when it arrived in Halifax on March 6.

The agency says the evidence has been turned over to the RCMP.

MORE TOP STORIES