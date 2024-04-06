Border Patrol in Deming foils vehicle smuggling attempt, finds stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Deming, New Mexico, recently stopped a vehicle smuggling “scheme” and that led to the discovery of a stash house, according to El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Border Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good

Good said that Border Patrol agents were able to capture 29 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala during the operation. Good did not say when the incident happened or provide any other details.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have discovered 136 stash houses with 1,377 migrants, Good said on X. The El Paso Sector includes all of New Mexico.

