Border Patrol celebrates 100 years: First agents were issued badge, pistol and little else

Photograph taken in 1937 at Camp Chigas located in the Chamizal area.

May 28 marks the 100th anniversary of the Labor Appropriation Act of 1924, which officially established the U.S. Border Patrol to secure the borders between inspection stations.

The following information is from a May 1974, El Paso Times three-part series by Hugh E. Williams, then deputy regional chief of the Southwest Region of the U.S. Border Patrol:

The first group of agents was made up of 450 former Mounted Guards, policemen, sheriffs, gunslingers and appointees from the Civil Service Register of Railway Clerks.

Patrol Inspectors were issued a badge, a pistol and little else. There were no uniforms until 1928 and they provided their own horse and saddle, the government provided oats and hay. For pay of $1,680 a year, they were responsible for combating illegal entry and smuggling.

A written examination was first given Feb. 27, 1925. All agents were required to take and pass the exam or be fired. The exam consisted of math, writing, English and knowledge of Spanish as spoken along the Mexican border.

The physical requirements for applicants were that they be five feet, seven inches tall without boots and weigh within 10 pounds of the normal weight for their height.

1st site of Border Patrol training was in El Paso

A question in 2010 from David Ham, president of, Board of Governors, National Border Patrol Museum, prompted this June 19 Tales From the Morgue article:

The first Border Patrol Academy was held at Camp Chigas in El Paso. It was also the site of the El Paso Sector, or as it was called originally, the Bi-District Headquarters of the El Paso District. At the Border Patrol Museum, we have been scanning and digitizing literally thousands of newspaper articles related to the Border Patrol going back to the 1920s. In one of those articles, I think I read that Camp Chigas was named after an Army private who was killed during Pershing's Punitive Expedition into Mexico, chasing Pancho Villa. I would appreciate any information on this that you might have — David Ham, President, Board of Governors, National Border Patrol Museum.

The War Department named guard camps after two soldiers killed in the June 15, 1919, fighting with Villa's rebels. Pvt. Sam Tusco, Headquarters Company, 82nd Field Artillery, was killed by a sniper while standing near the Santa Fe bridge just before crossing into Mexico. Sgt. Pete Chigas, Troop L, 7th Cavalry, was shot in the chest during the fighting in Mexico and later died from his wound.

The Border Patrol Academy started its first training class at Camp Chigas Dec. 3, 1934, with 32 men reporting for training. Classroom instruction was four hours a day, and there was no physical training program. The first class graduated on March 17, 1935.

History of the U.S. Border Patrol

Here is some additional information about the history of the U.S. Border Patrol from the Times archive:

1904-24 — U.S. commissioner general of immigration assigns a mounted guard of about 75 men to patrol the southern border, with headquarters at El Paso. Commissioner is concerned with Chinese immigrants prohibited from entering the United States under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and Europeans unable to pass inspection at Ellis Island.

1917 — Immigration Act of 1917 imposes head tax of $8 on Canadians and Mexicans. The act subjects them, like others, to a reading test. The act contributes to widespread illegal border crossings and increases in smuggling.

1920 — Prohibition begins, marking the start of liquor smuggling. El Paso and Juárez both profit from prohibition. Juárez establishes bars for thirsty Americans, and El Pasoans begin to advertise a visit to the border as a two-nation vacation.

El Paso Border patrol Agents paid tribute to agents who have fallen in the line of duty with a 21 gun salute during a memorial ceremony at the Border Patrol Museum in May, 1999.

Rumrunners ruthless, prohibition ends

1920s — Rumrunners of the 1920s prove to be ruthless; by the time prohibition ends in 1929, 30 officers lose their lives.

1921 and 1924 — The Immigration Quota Acts of 1921 and 1924 establish the nation's first limit on the number of people legally admitted annually.

May 28, 1924 — Congress passes an act that creates the U.S. Border Patrol, 450 "patrol inspectors" with headquarters in El Paso and a sector in Marfa, Texas, followed by sectors in Gainesville, Fla., in 1925; Rouses Point, N.Y., in 1926; and Grand Forks, N.D., in 1939.

December 1924 — An official uniform is adopted. Spanish-speaking border residents nickname the Border Patrol agents los planchados, the ironed ones, for their spiffy uniforms and hard, drill-sergeant hats.

1934 — Patrol officers attend first "training school" at Camp Chigas, El Paso.

1935 — Border Patrol installs and uses radios in vehicles and stations.

1945 — Border Patrol begins using fixed-wing aircraft.

K-9 Blue prepares for U.S. Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) candidates' last field training course on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at McGregor Training Area, Range 11 in Ft. Bliss, before graduating the following day.

Border Patrol canine units helpful

1956 — Agents begin using drug-sniffing dogs. Canine units prove helpful in many aspects of Border Patrol work.

1956 — Training schools become known as "Border Patrol Academies." Agents attend a 19-week course with eight-hour training days, which include a two-hour physical training program.

1961 — Border Patrol agents are deputized as U.S. marshals during nation's first airline hijacking in El Paso.

1975 — Border Patrol Academy "Session 107" graduates first group of female agents.

1980 — Border Patrol begins using helicopters. The agency now employs the most modern law enforcement techniques such as closed-circuit television and electronic sensors.

Currently, agents ease the flow of legal immigration and goods while preventing illegal traffic of people and contraband. They patrol the border by foot, air, vehicle, boat, bicycle, snowmobile, canoe and horseback.

To learn more about the history of the Border Patrol visit the National Border Patrol Museum, 4315 Transmountain Drive, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 25th at 9 a.m., National Centennial Parade route. The parade will start and stop at the El Paso Convention Center and circle San Jacinto Plaza.

