Border Patrol agents in Alamogordo seize nearly 400 pounds of pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents working at the checkpoint in Alamogordo, New Mexico, discovered and seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana that was hidden in a semi-truck, according to a tweet sent out by El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony “Scott” Good.

Good tweeted that agents discovered 376 pounds of marijuana “in multiple forms” that was hidden in a tractor-trailer. Agents were able to “thwart” a narcotics smuggling operation, Good added.

The marijuana was hidden inside cardboard boxes in the truck, Good tweeted.

Good did not say when the marijuana was discovered and seized.

Photos courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.