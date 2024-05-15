Border Patrol agent among 3 killed in crash in northern Arizona

One of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 89 on Sunday in northern Arizona was confirmed to be Border Patrol Agent Lupe Hurtado.

The other two people killed in the crash were Hurtado's sister, Jasmine, and their mother, according to a verified GoFundMe account. Hurtado's role as an agent was confirmed by Customs and Border Protection public affairs specialist Robert Daniels.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the crash happened after a pickup truck traveling northbound veered right onto the shoulder of the freeway before returning to the road and crashing into oncoming traffic near Tuba City.

The vehicle that was hit by the truck held Lupe, Jasmine, their mother, Lupe's wife, Stephanie, and their son, Ollie.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and Hurtado's wife and son were hospitalized after the crash. According to the GoFundMe account, the two were in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was arrested by the FBI after being evaluated for a possible DUI and was suspected of manslaughter and other charges, officials said. The investigation remained ongoing.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help cover medical costs and funeral arrangements for the family.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Border Patrol Agent Lupe Hurtado confirmed to be Arizona crash victim