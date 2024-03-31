Boots on the ground’: Anti-crime organization spreads message of nonviolence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For four hours Saturday afternoon, two of Charlotte’s crime prevention organizations did their part in one of the city’s areas hit hard with crime.

Youth Advocate Programs hosted a community event on Beatties Ford Road with Alternatives to Violence (ATV) at The Ritz at Washington Heights. According to a press release from the organization:

“YAP became the city’s first ATV partner with the Beatties Ford Road site in 2021 as part of a partnership with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, using the Cure Violence Global (CVG). YAP was chosen as part of ATV’s expansion in 2023 to manage one of two additional sites—the one at West Boulevard/Remount Road.”

“Our whole purpose is ‘the public health purpose,’ dealing with crime in our communities,” said Kwasi Amponsa, a program manager with the groups. “We take people from the communities who are boots on the ground, literally walking up and down the neighborhoods in the schools and the jails out here and making sure that their voices are heard and that their needs are met, most importantly.

He says they come out monthly to let everyone know there’s an anti-crime operation with a presence in the community. The groups have significantly impacted the area for the last few years.

“We’ve had a substantial decrease in violent crimes, particularly shootings and homicides. Our ability to connect with the community members and help them get the necessary resources works to bring about a positive environment,” he said.

Now they’re working to spread those results across the city. This week alone, CMPD responded to six homicides, three of which happened within 24 hours of each other.

The latest involved a 17-year-old Jack in the Box employee who was gunned down as he was getting off work. Amponsa says the crime prevention groups are working to change how people respond to disagreements.

“So instead of handling disputes in a violent way, our outreach workers; violence interrupters do regular mediations just in March alone in this corridor; we’ve had five mediations that could have resulted in gun violence,” Amponsa said.

Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. has been helping 14- to 26-year-olds with histories of serious offenses, multiple arrests, and lengthy out-of-home placements for decades.

Research found that 86% of the participants remained arrest-free and a year after completing the program, nearly 90% of the youth served still lived in their communities.

“I just really want the community to know that, you know, we’re here, we’re doing this work and it’s only possible by people supporting it and believing in it,” he said.

