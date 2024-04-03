‘Bootleggers & Burnouts Trail’ highlights moonshine history, stock car racing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new “Bootleggers & Burnouts” self-guided drive trail will immerse visitors in the rich history of moonshine production, stock car racing and mountain scenery, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association (NETN) announced Wednesday.

The trail features 14 locations where travelers can explore moonshine heritage at distilleries, museums and former moonshine caches. The trail also celebrates the legacy of stock car drivers who honed their skills on the backroads in the area, paving the way for NASCAR’s future stars, the NETN said in a release.

“The Bootleggers & Burnouts Trail offers a one-of-a-kind adventure for visitors seeking to delve into the captivating history and culture of Northeast Tennessee,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said in a release. “From moonshine stills to legendary racetracks, the trail brings the region’s past to life, all while showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.”

The trail is self-guided by using the Bootleg & Burnouts website. The NETN asks people to explore the trial responsibly, use a designated driver or plan a safe ride after exploring distilleries.

“Whether you’re a history buff, a car enthusiast, or simply seeking a scenic road trip, the Bootleggers & Burnouts Trail has something to offer everyone,” Phelps said.

