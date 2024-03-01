What is Boot Barn? Store set to open next week in Rockford

The country's largest Western and workwear retailer is opening in Rockford this month.

Boot Barn will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at 6280 E. State St., the State Street Market shopping complex space vacated last year by JoAnn Fabrics.

The 10,000-square foot store will offer work boots, cowboy boots, jeans, jackets, projective workwear, cowboy hats and accessories. Brands include American West, Ali Dee, Browning, Durango, Moonshine Spirit, Carhartt, Danner and Thorogood.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday.

Boot Barn will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at 6280 E. State St., the State Street Market shopping complex space vacated last year by JoAnn Fabrics.

Based in Irvine, California, Boot Barn was founded in 1978 as an exclusive Western wear retailer. In 2011, it became part of Freeman Spogli & Co., a private equity firm in Los Angeles.

Boot Barn currently operates more than 380 stores in 44 states.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Western and workwear retailer Boot Barn coming to Rockford