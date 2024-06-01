Boonsboro High senior denied chance to walk on graduation stage due to makeup 'concerns'

A Boonsboro High School student was not allowed to participate at her graduation ceremony Tuesday night because of concerns surrounding her makeup, leaving the 18-year-old and her family "heartbroken" on the big day.

Nixx Cabrera-Guy is an aspiring piercer and tattoo artist and is the first person on her father's side of the family to receive her high school diploma. She said she was told by the Boonsboro High principal, Michael Kuhaneck, that she had to remove her makeup or she could not sit with her fellow students or walk on stage during the ceremony.

"He was like, 'You aren't allowed to walk, you aren't allowed to sit. It's either you take it off or you go,'" Cabrera-Guy recalls.

Cabrera-Guy and her family left the ceremony after she was told she could not participate.

Nixx Cabrera-Guy, 18, of Boonsboro, arrives outside Boonsboro High's cafeteria before commencement on Tuesday. Cabrera-Guy, who plans to be a tattoo artist and piercer, said this is how she "normally" does her makeup for school events or going out. "This is an important day to me, so I should do something that feels important to me," she said.

Cabrera-Guy said she is a "very creative" person known in school for her expressive makeup looks. She said this look was much more toned down than some of her other looks she has worn to school events, where she paints intricate details on top of the white makeup base. At graduation, Cabrera-Guy put on only eyeliner and lipstick over the white base.

“It’s a part of my identity, it's part of like how the school knew me and how I knew myself and had never been an issue before,” Cabrera-Guy said. “I would rather walk the stage as someone who is genuinely me than someone who they are trying to hide.”

District says it did not have sufficient notice to study 'symbolism behind makeup'

Cabrera-Guy said she was told by Kuhaneck that her makeup needed “prior approval” for it to be worn at graduation. However, she said she wore similar makeup in school, including dances, spirit weeks and on typical school days.

Kuhaneck did not respond to a phone call before publication, but in a statement to The Herald-Mail, Washington County Public Schools and Boonsboro High said Cabrera-Guy was not allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony due to concerns surrounding the "symbolism of the makeup."

“The student was asked to remove the makeup because the school did not have sufficient notice to explore the symbolism behind the makeup,” read the statement. “There were concerns about cultural considerations and disruptions to the graduation celebration.”

Cabrera-Guy said she was not aware that she needed prior approval for the makeup. An email sent to Boonsboro High graduates stated students were required to wear an undecorated cap and gown over business casual attire, not jeans or sneakers, and shoes they could walk in.

The Washington County Public School dress code does not include any information or guidelines on makeup specifically, but states both permanent and temporary "body art" that breaks administrative regulations or disrupts the "educational setting" must be fully covered, even at district sponsored and school-sanctioned events. The student handbook does not mention approval of makeup or body art.

'I will never get that moment back'

Cabrera-Guy said she and her family were “heartbroken” that she could not walk. Her dad and his family, who are from Guatemala, were especially devastated.

"[My dad] was really trying to see me walk the stage, as well as all of my family from Guatemala and all around the U.S.," Cabrera-Guy said. "And the school was aware of that too, but they still ripped that whole chance away from me."

Cabrera-Guy said she received good grades and was involved in the school culture, planning spirit weeks and helping out on different Boonsboro High committees.

“I will never get that moment back, which really sucked because the school knew how important this was to me and my family,” Cabrera-Guy said. “The career path I'm going down does not have another graduation ceremony, so I'm never going to get the chance to walk a stage again or celebrate my graduation with a class or my friends while my family watches.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland senior told to leave high school graduation due to makeup