Boone County's voting machines pass tests ahead of May primary

Mar. 18—Officials ran Boone County's electronic voting machines through the paces Friday to ensure they operate properly ahead of the May 4 primary election.

Boone County Election Board Chairwoman Rebecca McClure, R; Vice Chairman Brian Jones, D; Secretary and Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder, R, began the hours-long testing at 9 a.m. in the Boone County Courthouse in Lebanon.

Also present were former Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts, who now represents MicroVote, the company that supplies the voting machines, and voter Mark Reimer of Thorntown.

Election board meetings are open to public view and Reimer asked questions about the process while he observed.

The board tested voting equipment that included six voting machines, which represent a random sample of 5% of the county's total machines.

Local officials do not decide which machines to test.

The Voting System Technical Oversight Program, VSTOP, hosted by Ball State University, dictates the number of machines and identifies specific ones to be tested in each county.

VSTOP tests counties' election equipment and advises the Indiana Secretary of State and Election Commission for certification.

The Boone County election board also ran test mail-in ballots for each candidate through the ballot scanner to ensure each received a vote and that the scanner counted them correctly.

All equipment performed as it should, Bruder said when testing was complete.

There are fewer candidates than might have been after the election board booted eight unqualified registrants from the ballots in late February.

Each of the eight sought office as a Republican but did not meet the party's two-primary rule, requiring that they voted Republican in the last two primary elections in which they voted.

But the Indiana Supreme Court at the time was considering a challenge to the two-primary rule filed by Secretary of State Diego Morales after a lower court ruled the two-primary rule is unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court agreed with the lower court, Boone County's eight ousted candidates would have been reinstated.

The Supreme Court, however, recently ruled against the lower court, and the two-primary rule remains in place.

That means the eight would-be candidates will not return to the ballot for this election.