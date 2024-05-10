Boone County Kiwanis and Rotary members honor the county's top 60 students with luncheon

May 10—The Lebanon and Thorntown Kiwanians and the Zionsville and Lebanon Rotarians recently treated the county's top 60 students to lunch and sage advice at Lebanon High School.

The annual luncheon is a chance for club members to meet and honor Lebanon, Western Boone and Zionsville high schools' top 20 seniors.

It's also a chance for the cream of each school's academic crop to chat with one another while eating pasta and breadsticks in the in the packed Herman B Wells Community Center at LHS.

Students ascend a stage one at a time after lunch to introduce themselves and name their career path and future university.

A few are headed to Ivy League colleges, including Cornell and Stanford. Several will study out of state, and a good number will continue their achievements closer to home at Purdue, Indiana, Butler, and Ball State universities.

Majors included music, language and writing, motor sports, business, and mechanical engineering, but the heaviest concentration falls under the science heading, such as nursing, medicine, human biology, and pharmacy.

May keeps seniors hopping with last minute college plans, finals, and graduation preparation. Lebanon seniors Gabrielle Deakins and Montgomery 'Monty' Tschohl turned in an intensive project on the stock market just before lunch to they could relax for the hour.

Deakins wants to study animal nutrition at Purdue University after showing cattle in 4-H, participating in FFA, and aceing courses to earn a spot there.

Tschohl will study business at the Kelly School of Business at IU Bloomington, and said DECA, Distributive Education Clubs of America, was his favorite high school extracurricular activity.

The 2024 top 20 seniors at Lebanon High School are Avery Bount, Max Campbell, Gabrielle Deakins, Gregory DeLaRosa, Landon Gonzalez, Emma Hornbecker, Paige Howard, Sarah Keith, Kira King, Ava Lehmkuhler, Eli Myers, Reid Nelson, Breanna Page, Audrey Patterson, Drew Reeves, Amelia Schoeff, Martha Sheets, Montgomery Tschohl, Leah Waskom and Kathryn Williams.

Western Boone High School's top 20 seniors areWyatt Barnett, Graham Cavins, Adele Crockett, Kaitlyn Crowley, Hannah Hayden, Jonathan Imbus, Adelaide Jones, Samantha Jones, Tyler Konz, Gabriella Lewis, Blake Maurath, Clara Meadows, Bennett Parsons, Andrew Petro, Veronica Pope, Mackenzie Schick, Ella Shepherd, Emma Shirley, Arianna Stieber and Tori Willis.

Named to the top 20 at Zionsville Community High School are Rebecca Rockwell, Madison Schmidt, Marissa Roundtree, Audriana Varner, Jack Sipes Petrocelli, Jonathan Liang, Madeline Wilson, Lillian Berman, Oscar Moosbrugger, Noah Almeida, Naitick Rambhia, Cooper Siegler, Julian Gray, Walker Mattice, William Cramer, Maria Simmons, Nicolas Haydar, Sunay Konnur, Sophia Larsen and Ava Jalaie.