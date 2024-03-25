Boomstick Triple Play, brisket tacos, Whataburger and more are new food choices at Globe Life Field this season

Thinking of going to opening weekend at Globe Life Field when the world champion Texas Rangers begin their title defense?

There’s more to the new season than tweaked uniforms and a new playing surface. On Monday, the Rangers, partnered with Delaware North, unveiled new food offerings at Globe Life Field for the new season including partnerships with local and national businesses.

The Rangers have expanded on Arlington Eats, located near section 101, which features local restaurants on a rotating basis including Ella B’s Restaurant, Prince Lebanese Grill, Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, The Tin Cup, Cartel Tacos and newcomers Shrimp Doc and TJ’s Catfish and Wings.

Arlington Eats will be available at every Rangers home game. What else is new? Here’s a sampling:

Whataburger

The iconic Whataburger in front of a Whataburger Rangers jersey.

The Rangers are also teaming up with Whataburger, which has a new location near section 105 that will feature many of the burger chain’s most popular items including burgers, fries and onion rings among other selections.

Boomstick Triple Play

The Boomstick Triple Play is on of Globe Life Field’s largest offerings and is meant to be shared

A revamp of last year’s “Boomstick Burger,” which makes it more easily shared among a group. This version features two Nolan Ryan Beef patties topped with Rico’s Nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion alongside a foot-long Texas Chilli Company hot dog with nacho cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos and Tostitos chips.

This offering is available at Texas 24’’ stand at section 132 for $32.99.

Brisket Taco

A brisket taco from Hurtado Barbecue, the official barbecue partner at Globe Life Field.

Hurtado Barbecue made its debut at Globe Life Field with Arlington Eats in 2022 and became the official barbecue partner of the Rangers in 2023 with a standalone location at section 141.

This season they unveiled a brisket taco, a new offering with chicken fried brisket served with creamy gravy and chile de arbol in a warm flour tortilla.

Texas Tacos

The Texas Taco, available at several Globe Life Field concession stands

This taco is Rangers red with a crunchy shell and a smaller flour tortilla nestled inside filled with either classic taco meat or chicken with lettuce pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and salsa.

Found in sections 17, 106 and 226 for $14.99

Korean Pork Steamed Buns

Korean Pork Steamed Buns on display at Globe Life Field





Slow cooked Korean style pulled port in a steamed Bao bun with fresh cilantro, Unagi sauce and spicy mayo drizzle on top.



These Bao buns can be found in sections 124 and 230 for $15.99.

Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders

The Texas Rangers’ new meatball sliders combine garlic knots with classic Italian meatballs









Italian-style meatballs smothered in marinara sauces served on buttery garlic knots with Parmesan cheese. Three sliders come with an order.



Available in sections CL23, 133 and 230 for $17.99.

Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg

The Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawwg on display at Globe Life field. The hot dog is stuff with queso and wrapped in bacon.





A Texas Chilli Angus beef hot dog stuffed with queso chihuahua, wrapped in banana pepper and strips of bacon before being grilled and served on a Martin’s potato roll with grilled onions.



At concession stands in sections 121 and 225 for $14.99.

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken empanadas which will be sold this season at Globe Life Field.





Handmade empanadas with chicken, fried and served with salsa roja and Tostitos chips.



Available at concessions 108 and 225 for $14.99.



These concessions and more will be available on Opening Day when the Rangers and Cubs meet on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Chicago Cubs. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.



