Boom Town Creamery wants to buy cookies from your Girl Scout. What we know

Know a Girl Scout with some extra Thin Mints or Samoas laying around? You may want to take her by a Boom Town Creamery location.

The ice cream shop announced on its social media that it will purchase one box each of Thin Mints and Samoas from every Girl Scout who comes into one of their locations.

The post said the ice cream shop, known for one-of-a-kind collaborations, wants to use the cookies for making ice cream.

With three shops across the metro at 605 NW 23 Street and 10740 S May Ave. in Oklahoma City and 17 E 5 Street in Edmond, that could add up to a lot of cookie sales for local troops.

